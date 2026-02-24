Early-Blooming Kawazu Cherry Blossoms Create Sea of Pink at Park in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kawazu cherry blossoms are at their peak, and visitors to a park in Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, were able to take in the colorful view.

ISHIOKA, Ibaraki — Kawazu cherry blossoms, which bloom earlier compared to other varieties, are now at their peak at Ibaraki Flower Park in Ishioka, Ibaraki Prefecture.

Many visitors walked along a path in the park lined with the sakura trees on Saturday.

The peak viewing period of the 250 Kawazu cherry trees in the park is expected to continue until the beginning of March. The someiyoshino and yamazakura varieties will gradually reach their peak blooming periods from March.