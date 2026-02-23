1.2 Mil. Rapeseed Flowers Attract Cute Birds, People in Aichi Pref.; Peak to Last Through March

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Japanese white-eyes gather around rapeseed flowers in Tahara, Aichi Prefecture.

NAGOYA — Rapeseed flowers are in full bloom at Irago Nanohana Garden in Tahara, Aichi Prefecture, delighting visitors.

According to Atsumi Peninsula Tourism Bureau, which manages the park, this year’s flowers began blooming about a week earlier than usual, but growth was delayed due to lack of rain.

About 1.2 million flowers are in bloom across the about four-hectare field. Japanese white-eyes were also seen pecking at the flowers, signaling the arrival of spring.

The best time to see the rapeseed flowers is through mid-March.