Zenkoji Shines for Peace, National Treasure Nagano Temple Illumination Shows Message in Unity with Italy During Olympics

Zenkoji temple’s main hall in Nagano is illuminated with a variety of colors, including red, purple and bluish green. The spectacle can be seen through Monday as part of the Nagano Tomyo Festival. World-renowned lighting designer Motoko Ishii, 87, who took charge of the production, said she incorporated messaging with a hope for peace in unity with Italy, where the Milano Cortina Games are being held.