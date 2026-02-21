Hot word :

Zenkoji Shines for Peace, National Treasure Nagano Temple Illumination Shows Message in Unity with Italy During Olympics

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:31 JST, February 21, 2026

Zenkoji temple’s main hall in Nagano is illuminated with a variety of colors, including red, purple and bluish green. The spectacle can be seen through Monday as part of the Nagano Tomyo Festival. World-renowned lighting designer Motoko Ishii, 87, who took charge of the production, said she incorporated messaging with a hope for peace in unity with Italy, where the Milano Cortina Games are being held.

