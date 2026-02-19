Kawazu Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom in Japan’s Shizuoka Pref.; Festival to Be Held through March 8

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kawazu cherry trees are seen along the Kawazu River on Sunday in Kawazu, Shizuoka Prefecture.

SHIZUOKA — Kawazu cherry trees, known for their early blooms, are at their peak in Kawazu, Shizuoka Prefecture.

Visitors can enjoy a 4-kilometer stretch of deep pink Kawazu trees, about 850 in all, along the Kawazu river.

Kawazu cherry trees are believed to be a natural hybrid of Oshimazakura and Hikanzakura. A sapling was discovered along the banks of the Kawazu River around 1955, and it first bloomed in January 1966.

The 36th Kawazu cherry blossom festival is underway in the area through March 8, featuring the nighttime illumination of trees in nearly full bloom. The illuminations last from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.