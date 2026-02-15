White and Pink Plum Blossoms Begin to Bloom at Yuki Shrine in Japan’s Mie Prefecture
12:12 JST, February 15, 2026
TSU — Plum blossoms began blooming on Saturday at the plum garden of Yuki Shrine in Tsu City. They are expected to reach full bloom from late February to early March.
About 300 weeping plum trees are planted in the plum garden, emitting a faint fragrance from their white and pink blossoms. Visiting with friends, a 19-year-old local female university student said, “The pink buds clustered along the branches were so cute.”
The shrine’s chief priest said, “We hope visitors will enjoy the early arrival of spring through its colors and fragrance.” Admission is \800 for adults and \400 for children.
