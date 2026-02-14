Saga: Japan’s Primitive Period-Themed Experience Complex to Open with Lodging Facilities
16:03 JST, February 14, 2026
SAGA — A new experience-oriented complex will open this spring at Yoshinogari Historical Park in Saga Prefecture. The park is home to an archaeological site from Japan’s primitive Yayoi period (roughly 300 B.C. to A.D. 300).
This is a collaborative project between the Saga Prefectural government and Niigata Prefecture-based outdoor gear manufacturer Snow Peak, Inc. It will feature one of the largest campgrounds in the Kyushu region, with 160 plots, and will also have lodging facilities designed to evoke structures from the Yayoi period, allowing visitors to experience both history and nature.
Yoshinogari Historical Park, which straddles Kanzaki and Yoshinogari, opened in April 2001 and is operated by the central government with the aim of preserving and utilizing the Yoshinogari ruins, a designated national special historic site. The park attracts about 700,000 visitors annually.
The new complex will be situated along the western and northern sides of the park, covering a combined area of six hectares.
The western section will feature a campground and three cottages, accommodating four to seven people each and designed to suggest a watchtower from the primitive age; it will also have a facility that will house a Snow Peak flagship store as well as food and beverage sellers.
The northern section will feature campsites as well as six cabins, accommodating two to four people each, which will be built to resemble ancient pit dwellings.
The facility with food and beverage sellers is scheduled to open in March, and the camping-related facilities in April.
Photos courtesy of Snow Peak, Inc.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Features
-
Sapporo Snow Festival Opens with 210 Snow and Ice Sculptures at 3 Venues in Hokkaido, Features Huge Dogu
-
Pangasius Catfish Increasingly Featured on Japanese Restaurant Menus, Home Dining Tables Due to Affordability, Mild Flavor
-
Tourists Flock to Ice Dome Lodge at Resort in Hokkaido, Japan; Facility Invites Visitors to Sleep on Beds Made of Ice
-
Traditional Umbrellas Illuminated in Gifu City, Projection Mapping Lights Up Park Near Gifu Castle
-
Venison from Culled Deer Made into Prepackaged Curry in Mie Pref. City, Creator Hopes to Inspire Young People to Hunt
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture