Saga: Japan’s Primitive Period-Themed Experience Complex to Open with Lodging Facilities

Courtesy of Snow Peak, Inc.

A rendering of a camping area to be constructed to at Yoshinogari Historical Park in Saga Prefecture.

SAGA — A new experience-oriented complex will open this spring at Yoshinogari Historical Park in Saga Prefecture. The park is home to an archaeological site from Japan’s primitive Yayoi period (roughly 300 B.C. to A.D. 300).

This is a collaborative project between the Saga Prefectural government and Niigata Prefecture-based outdoor gear manufacturer Snow Peak, Inc. It will feature one of the largest campgrounds in the Kyushu region, with 160 plots, and will also have lodging facilities designed to evoke structures from the Yayoi period, allowing visitors to experience both history and nature.

Yoshinogari Historical Park, which straddles Kanzaki and Yoshinogari, opened in April 2001 and is operated by the central government with the aim of preserving and utilizing the Yoshinogari ruins, a designated national special historic site. The park attracts about 700,000 visitors annually.

The new complex will be situated along the western and northern sides of the park, covering a combined area of six hectares.

Courtesy of Snow Peak, Inc.

A rendering of a building to be constructed to evoke the image of an ancient watchtower

The western section will feature a campground and three cottages, accommodating four to seven people each and designed to suggest a watchtower from the primitive age; it will also have a facility that will house a Snow Peak flagship store as well as food and beverage sellers.

The northern section will feature campsites as well as six cabins, accommodating two to four people each, which will be built to resemble ancient pit dwellings.

The facility with food and beverage sellers is scheduled to open in March, and the camping-related facilities in April.

Photos courtesy of Snow Peak, Inc.