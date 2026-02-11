Ice Sculptures Illuminated in Rainbow Color at Hokkaido Festival
17:42 JST, February 11, 2026
KAMIKAWA, Hokkaido — The annual Sounkyo Onsen Ice Fall Festival has started in Kamikawa, Hokkaido, with ice sculptures illuminated in rainbow colors, creating fantastical scenery.
About 30 ice sculptures are being displayed, such as one inspired by the Daisetsuzan mountain range and standing about 12 meters tall by 80 meters wide. The ice sculptures were created by repeatedly pouring water from the Ishikari River over frames made from larch logs.
The festival, which began on Jan. 24, will run through March 8. Fireworks are being set off daily at 8:30 p.m. during the event.
“When the ice is illuminated by lights, it creates distinctive shapes. It’s fascinating,” said a 51-year-old company employee from Higashikawa, Hokkaido, who visited the festival with his family.
