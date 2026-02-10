Japan Bullet Train Featuring Super Mario Game Characters Begins Operation in Kyushuu with Ceremony Held at JR Nagasaki Station

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People see off the departure of the Mario-wrapped Shinkansen “Kamome” on Saturday at JR Nagasaki Station.

NAGASAKI – A shinkansen train operated by Kyushu Railway Co. (JR Kyushu) featuring characters from Nintendo’s “Super Mario” game began service on Saturday.

A departure ceremony for the “Kamome” train was held at JR Nagasaki Station, attracting a large number of fans who gathered on the platform. The red train body features depictions of Mario running and jumping.

The station manager was joined by Mario’s brother Luigi to signal the train’s departure. The Kamome then slowly moved off.

“I played the Nintendo Entertainment System when I was an elementary school student,” said the station manager. “I hope many people will enjoy this Mario-wrapped train, beloved across generations and borders.”