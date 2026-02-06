Visitors Enjoy Early Blooming Flowers Set Against Mt. Fuji
14:40 JST, February 6, 2026
Visitors view early blooming rapeseed flowers at full peak at Azumayama Park in Ninomiya, Kanagawa Prefecture. The park, perched at the summit of a 136-meter hill, is home to around 60,000 rapeseed plants. Visitors climb for about 20 minutes from the trailhead at the base, taking in the pale yellow blossoms set against the snowcapped silhouette of Mt. Fuji and the blue sweep of Sagami Bay — an unmistakable hint of spring arriving ahead of schedule. The best viewing is expected to last until around mid-February.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Features
-
Pangasius Catfish Increasingly Featured on Japanese Restaurant Menus, Home Dining Tables Due to Affordability, Mild Flavor
-
Tourists Flock to Ice Dome Lodge at Resort in Hokkaido, Japan; Facility Invites Visitors to Sleep on Beds Made of Ice
-
Sapporo Snow Festival Opens with 210 Snow and Ice Sculptures at 3 Venues in Hokkaido, Features Huge Dogu
-
Traditional Umbrellas Illuminated in Gifu City, Projection Mapping Lights Up Park Near Gifu Castle
-
Elementary School Students’ Roasted Sweet Potato Gelato a Hot Seller
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged