Visitors Enjoy Early Blooming Flowers Set Against Mt. Fuji

14:40 JST, February 6, 2026

Visitors view early blooming rapeseed flowers at full peak at Azumayama Park in Ninomiya, Kanagawa Prefecture. The park, perched at the summit of a 136-meter hill, is home to around 60,000 rapeseed plants. Visitors climb for about 20 minutes from the trailhead at the base, taking in the pale yellow blossoms set against the snowcapped silhouette of Mt. Fuji and the blue sweep of Sagami Bay — an unmistakable hint of spring arriving ahead of schedule. The best viewing is expected to last until around mid-February.

