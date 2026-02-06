Shirakawa Ice Pillars Hit Seasonal Peak in Nagano Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People look at the Shirakawa Ice Pillars from across a river on Jan.31 in Kiso, Nagano Prefecture.

NAGANO — The Shirakawa Ice Pillars are now at their seasonal peak, delighting tourists in Kiso, Nagano Prefecture.

The ice pillars are a natural formation created when underground water seeps out in winter and freezes little by little. The icicles hang down the cliff like a curtain, reaching a maximum height of about 50 meters and a width of about 250 meters.

A river along the base of the cliff, and tourists can along the opposite side of the river. They can set a nice view for taking photos.

According to the local tourist bureau, the scene can be enjoyed until mid- to late February, depending on the weather. The ice pillars are lit up from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.