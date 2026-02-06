Shirakawa Ice Pillars Hit Seasonal Peak in Nagano Pref.
11:05 JST, February 6, 2026
NAGANO — The Shirakawa Ice Pillars are now at their seasonal peak, delighting tourists in Kiso, Nagano Prefecture.
The ice pillars are a natural formation created when underground water seeps out in winter and freezes little by little. The icicles hang down the cliff like a curtain, reaching a maximum height of about 50 meters and a width of about 250 meters.
A river along the base of the cliff, and tourists can along the opposite side of the river. They can set a nice view for taking photos.
According to the local tourist bureau, the scene can be enjoyed until mid- to late February, depending on the weather. The ice pillars are lit up from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Features
-
Pangasius Catfish Increasingly Featured on Japanese Restaurant Menus, Home Dining Tables Due to Affordability, Mild Flavor
-
Tourists Flock to Ice Dome Lodge at Resort in Hokkaido, Japan; Facility Invites Visitors to Sleep on Beds Made of Ice
-
Sapporo Snow Festival Opens with 210 Snow and Ice Sculptures at 3 Venues in Hokkaido, Features Huge Dogu
-
Traditional Umbrellas Illuminated in Gifu City, Projection Mapping Lights Up Park Near Gifu Castle
-
Elementary School Students’ Roasted Sweet Potato Gelato a Hot Seller
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged