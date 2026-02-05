Japan’s Ginkakuji Temple to Increase Admission Fees for 1st Time in 32 Years from April
18:16 JST, February 5, 2026
KYOTO — Admission fees to Ginkakuji temple, a World Heritage Site, will increase from April for the first time in 32 years, the temple announced last month.
Money generated through the hike will be used to maintain the temple’s cultural properties and gardens, at a time when prices and labor costs are soaring.
From April, the general admission fee will double from ¥500 to ¥1,000, and the fee for elementary and junior high school students will climb from ¥300 to ¥500. Admission for people with a disability will remain ¥100, and those below elementary school age will still be able to enter for free.
Officially called Jishoji, Ginkakuji is located in Sakyo Ward, Kyoto. Its most iconic building is Kannonden hall, which is also known as “Ginkaku” (silver pavilion). The temple’s Togudo hall is said to be the nation’s oldest existing example of Shoinzukuri architecture.
Both structures have been designated as national treasures, and the gardens are a national special place of scenic beauty and a special historic site.
“The temple was founded more than 500 years ago,” a Ginkakuji official said. “We hope that people will understand that [the price increase] will ensure it can be preserved and passed down for future generations.”
