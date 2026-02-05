Japan’s 36th Intl Orchid, Flower Show Kicks Off in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Japan Grand Prix International Orchid and Flower Show 2026 opened on Thursday at Tokyo Dome City Prism Hall in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo.

Highlights include the Phrag. Fritz Schomburg “Long Live,” which won the top prize, and a luminous moth orchid, which was developed with genetic modification, and is on display for the first time in two years.

The 36th edition of the event, organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun, NHK and others, will run through Feb. 11.

Opening day drew a large crowd of enthusiasts. “I was amazed by the exhibitors’ cultivation techniques and their passionate dedication,” said a 72-year-old from Iruma, Saitama Prefecture, who began growing orchids at home about three years ago. “The Grand Prize-winning flowers are truly magnificent and beautiful.”