Japan’s 36th Intl Orchid, Flower Show Kicks Off in Tokyo
16:03 JST, February 5, 2026
The Japan Grand Prix International Orchid and Flower Show 2026 opened on Thursday at Tokyo Dome City Prism Hall in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo.
Highlights include the Phrag. Fritz Schomburg “Long Live,” which won the top prize, and a luminous moth orchid, which was developed with genetic modification, and is on display for the first time in two years.
The 36th edition of the event, organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun, NHK and others, will run through Feb. 11.
Opening day drew a large crowd of enthusiasts. “I was amazed by the exhibitors’ cultivation techniques and their passionate dedication,” said a 72-year-old from Iruma, Saitama Prefecture, who began growing orchids at home about three years ago. “The Grand Prize-winning flowers are truly magnificent and beautiful.”
Top Articles in Features
-
Pangasius Catfish Increasingly Featured on Japanese Restaurant Menus, Home Dining Tables Due to Affordability, Mild Flavor
-
Tourists Flock to Ice Dome Lodge at Resort in Hokkaido, Japan; Facility Invites Visitors to Sleep on Beds Made of Ice
-
Traditional Umbrellas Illuminated in Gifu City, Projection Mapping Lights Up Park Near Gifu Castle
-
Elementary School Students’ Roasted Sweet Potato Gelato a Hot Seller
-
Venison from Culled Deer Made into Prepackaged Curry in Mie Pref. City, Creator Hopes to Inspire Young People to Hunt
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Japan, Qatar Ministers Agree on Need for Stable Energy Supplies; Motegi, Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani Affirm Commitment to Cooperation