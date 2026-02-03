Japan’s Snow-Clad Beauty: Camellia Flowers Seen in Winter Bloom at Park in Ishikawa Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Camellia flowers capped with snow are seen at the Nonoichi Central Park in Nonoichi, Ishikawa Prefecture.

KANAZAWA — Snow-capped camellia flowers are seen in the cold air at the Nonoichi Central Park in Nonoichi, Ishikawa Prefecture. The park was designated an International Camellia Garden of Excellence by the International Camellia Society in 2020, becoming the ninth in Japan and the first on Honshu to receive the designation.

The park hosts 1,700 camellia trees across 440 varieties, mainly at the Tsubaki Yama hill.

“January to March is peak camellia season,” a park official said.