Winter Festival Featuring Forest of Ice Sculptures Starts in Hokkaido, Illuminated Transparent Ice Makes Magical Scene
14:11 JST, February 1, 2026
SAPPORO — A winter festival featuring spectacular ice sculptures began at the Lake Shikotsu hot spring area in Chitose, Hokkaido, on Saturday.
The Chitose – Lake Shikotsu Ice Festival showcases about 30 ice sculptures along the lakeside, among which the tallest stands at about 13 meters. The sculptures were created by spraying the lake’s clear water, known as “Lake Shikotsu Blue,” from December. This year’s ice sculptures are said to be unusually transparent. They are illuminated at night, creating a fantastical atmosphere.
On Friday, the venue was opened to cosplayers ahead of the opening. People dressed as anime characters and other figures enjoyed taking photos in front of the ice sculptures.
The festival will run through Feb. 23.
