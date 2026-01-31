Hot word :

Yamaguchi: Lion Cubs Draw Visitors; Rare Opportunity to Interact with Them Up Close

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Four lion cubs are on display at Akiyoshidai Safari Land in Mine, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

15:53 JST, January 31, 2026

MINE, Yamaguchi — Recently born lion cubs are attracting crowds at Akiyoshidai Safari Land in Mine, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

The two male and two female cubs, which were born at the park on Dec. 20, are growing steadily, measuring 35-40 centimeters long and weighing 2.7-2.9 kilograms as of mid-January.

Visitors can see the animals in a glass enclosure at a petting zoo on the grounds of the park and observe them drinking milk at around noon every day. Families reacted with delight as they took photos of the cubs playing and sleeping.

According to a caretaker, the male cubs have a calm temperament, while the females are fussier.

Until lion cubs reach about 1½ years old, their contact with humans must be limited. Therefore, the park will be holding an event where visitors can interact with the cubs through Feb. 11, with a limited number of people allowed.

As it is such a brief and rare opportunity, reservations have already filled up on the weekend.

The cubs will be on display through the end of February, with daily feedings observable for the same period.

