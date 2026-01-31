Shimane: Beluga Whales Spin, Blow Bubbles on Audience Signals at Aquarium
17:28 JST, January 31, 2026
HAMADA, Shimane — An aquarium in Hamada, Shimane Prefecture, has launched a new event where visitors can interact with beluga whales.
Shimane Aquarium Aquas is known for its popular “bubble rings,” or rings of air bubbles that belugas create underwater. The new audience-participation performance involves a beluga whale responding to audience signals through the glass — rather than signals from divers — by spinning or moving its head. The aquarium’s beluga whales have been practicing since around autumn 2023.
On the first day of the new performance, Jan. 14, with about 30 spectators watching, a 6-year-old child from Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, selected by staff from the audience, went to the front of the pool. When the child clapped, the beluga whales spun. When all the spectators sent signals together, the beluga whales produced a ring of bubbles underwater.
The aquarium plans to hold such events once a day until the end of February.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Features
-
Pangasius Catfish Increasingly Featured on Japanese Restaurant Menus, Home Dining Tables Due to Affordability, Mild Flavor
-
Hokkaido Village Attracts Visitors with Red-crowned Cranes, National Special Natural Monument
-
Traditional Umbrellas Illuminated in Gifu City, Projection Mapping Lights Up Park Near Gifu Castle
-
Elementary School Students’ Roasted Sweet Potato Gelato a Hot Seller
-
Tourists Flock to Ice Dome Lodge at Resort in Hokkaido, Japan; Facility Invites Visitors to Sleep on Beds Made of Ice
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)