Traditional Umbrellas Illuminated in Gifu City, Projection Mapping Lights Up Park Near Gifu Castle
18:06 JST, January 17, 2026
GIFU — Nearly 100 traditional umbrellas were illuminated in Gifu City on Friday during a media preview of an event the day before its official start.
In addition to the light up of umbrellas, one of the city’s traditional crafts, the media preview also featured projection mapping displays including images of flowers shown on the ground.
The evening event is set to start Saturday at Gifu Park, located near where 16th century warlord Oda Nobunaga lived after seizing Gifu Castle.
The city’s traditional lanterns will be featured at Shoboji Temple, another venue for the event known for its great Buddha statue.
The event will be held through Feb. 1.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Students Recreate 19th-Century Bento Boxes Made for Ino Tadataka’s Survey Team in Hot Spring Town on Nakasendo Road
-
Santa Claus Delivers Christmas Presents to Penguins at Aquarium in Japan’s Nagasaki Prefecture
-
Sumo Restaurant in Tokyo Teaches Foreign Visitors About the Ancient Sport, with Bouts Between Retired Rikishi
-
Autonomous Passenger Ship Connects Mainland with Remote Island in Seto Inland Sea; World’s 1st Commercially Operated Autonomous Vessel
-
Japanese Chef of Italian Restaurant in Tokyo Offers Milanese Risotto; Bright Colors, Rich Flavors in Simple Steps
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns
-
Core Inflation in Tokyo Slows in December but Stays above BOJ Target
-
Major Japan Firms’ Average Winter Bonus Tops ¥1 Mil.
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard