#Castles #Gifu

Traditional Umbrellas Illuminated in Gifu City, Projection Mapping Lights Up Park Near Gifu Castle



The Yomiuri Shimbun
Visitors walk on projection mapping images at the park.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:06 JST, January 17, 2026

GIFU — Nearly 100 traditional umbrellas were illuminated in Gifu City on Friday during a media preview of an event the day before its official start.

In addition to the light up of umbrellas, one of the city’s traditional crafts, the media preview also featured projection mapping displays including images of flowers shown on the ground.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Traditional umbrellas are illuminated at Gifu Park in Gifu City on Friday.

The evening event is set to start Saturday at Gifu Park, located near where 16th century warlord Oda Nobunaga lived after seizing Gifu Castle.

The city’s traditional lanterns will be featured at Shoboji Temple, another venue for the event known for its great Buddha statue.

The event will be held through Feb. 1.

