Hiroshima: Japan’s ‘Rabbit Island’ May See Tourist Tax; Move Follows Increase in Litter, Abuse of Rabbits
15:57 JST, January 17, 2026
TAKEHARA, Hiroshima — The Takehara municipal government in Hiroshima Prefecture may introduce a “tourist tax” on Okunoshima Island in response to an increase in littering and other overtourism-related issues.
The city aims to introduce the tax on the island, which is also known as “Rabbit Island” because hundreds of rabbits live there, in or after fiscal 2028.
According to the city’s industrial promotion division, about 195,000 people visited the island in 2024.
The tax would be used to fund measures to maintain the environment, including disposing of waste from feeding rabbits by tourists, installing multilingual signage for the convenience of foreign visitors and preserving such wartime relics as the remains of a poison gas storage facility that belonged to the Imperial Japanese Army.
Between November 2024 and early 2025, a large number of rabbits were found dead in suspicious circumstances, and a man was arrested for abusing rabbits.
Before the end of March, the city plans to hold the first meeting of a study committee comprising officials from the city and the Environment Ministry, which manages the island, as well as a university professor and others. The committee is expected to discuss how to collect the tax, how much to levy, specific ways to use the revenue and other points.
In October 2023, the municipal government of Hatsukaichi, which is also in the prefecture, introduced a tax of ¥100 per elementary school-aged or older visitor to Miyajima Island, which part of the city and home to Itsukushima Shrine, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Related Tags
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Students Recreate 19th-Century Bento Boxes Made for Ino Tadataka’s Survey Team in Hot Spring Town on Nakasendo Road
-
Santa Claus Delivers Christmas Presents to Penguins at Aquarium in Japan’s Nagasaki Prefecture
-
Sumo Restaurant in Tokyo Teaches Foreign Visitors About the Ancient Sport, with Bouts Between Retired Rikishi
-
Autonomous Passenger Ship Connects Mainland with Remote Island in Seto Inland Sea; World’s 1st Commercially Operated Autonomous Vessel
-
Japanese Chef of Italian Restaurant in Tokyo Offers Milanese Risotto; Bright Colors, Rich Flavors in Simple Steps
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns
-
Core Inflation in Tokyo Slows in December but Stays above BOJ Target
-
Major Japan Firms’ Average Winter Bonus Tops ¥1 Mil.
-
Bank of Japan Considered U.S. Tariffs, Coming Shunto Wage Hike Talks in Its Decision to Raise Interest Rates
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture