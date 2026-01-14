Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Travel Spots
#Hokkaido

Red-crowned Cranes Enjoy Snowy Weather in Japan’s Hokkaido



The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:55 JST, January 14, 2026

Red-crowned cranes display their graceful forms on the snowy grounds of a center in Kushiro, Hokkaido. The cranes are designated as a special natural monument of Japan. Akan International Crane Center conducts artificial feeding to make up for their lack of food during winter, which attracts up to 120 cranes on a busy day from a nearby river. Visitors can observe the cranes pecking at corn and calling out to each other in their high-pitched cry.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Hokkaido

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING