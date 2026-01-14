Red-crowned Cranes Enjoy Snowy Weather in Japan’s Hokkaido

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Red-crowned cranes display their graceful forms on the snowy grounds of a center in Kushiro, Hokkaido. The cranes are designated as a special natural monument of Japan. Akan International Crane Center conducts artificial feeding to make up for their lack of food during winter, which attracts up to 120 cranes on a busy day from a nearby river. Visitors can observe the cranes pecking at corn and calling out to each other in their high-pitched cry.