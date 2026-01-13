Observing Hibernating Bears Through Peephole at Zoo in Morioka Draws Crowds After Rise in Sightings in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A participant shines a light through a peephole to see hibernating bears inside a room in Morioka on Sunday.

A female adult bear is seen curled up in hibernation in a corner of a straw-lined room in Morioka on Sunday.

MORIOKA – Guided tours at Morioka City Zoo Zoomo led by keepers explaining the ecology of hibernating bears are drawing more and more attention this year after last year’s increased sightings of the animals in populated areas nationwide. According to the zoo, facilities where visitors can observe bears in hibernation are rare nationwide.

The zoo has allowed bears to hibernate since its opening in 1989, aiming to provide living conditions as close as possible to their natural state. Two adult female Asian black bears are kept there, and they entered hibernation in mid-December.

On Sunday, five groups from inside and outside Iwate Prefecture participated in the tour. Guided by keepers, they shined lights into the darkened sleeping quarters through a peephole to observe the bears curled up in hibernation.

The guided tours last about 15 minutes and cost ¥1,000 per group. They are held on weekends and holidays through Feb. 15.