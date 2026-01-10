Snowy Cherry Trees Illuminated Along Frozen Moat in Northern Japan
14:26 JST, January 10, 2026
Snow-covered cherry trees are illuminated above the frozen outer moat of Hirosaki Park in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture. LED floodlights along a 500-meter stretch of the moat make the cherry blossoms appear as if they are in full bloom. The illumination has been held since 2017 at the park, which is a popular spot for cherry blossom viewing in the spring. The event will continue until Feb. 28.
