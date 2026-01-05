Kemari Ancient Ball Game Recreated in Japan Annual New Year Event; Spectators Impressed by Players’ Footwork
12:29 JST, January 5, 2026
An annual New Year’s event recreating kemari, an ancient ball game, was performed at Shimogamo Shrine in Sakyo Ward, Kyoto, on Sunday, with the players’ impressive footwork captivating spectators.
Eight members of a kemari preservation association clad in Heian-period (794-late 12th century) costumes formed a circle on a 15-square-meter court on the shrine grounds. They chanted “Ari,” “Ya” and “Oh” as they kicked a traditional deerskin ball measuring 20 centimeters in diameter. Visitors cheered as the members kept the ball in the air without letting it touch the ground.
The game is believed to have been introduced to Japan via China during the Asuka period (592-710).
“Kemari is not about victory or defeat,” said the 76-year-old chairman of the association. “We hope for a world without conflict, filled with compassion.”
Related Tags
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sanrio to Open Museum in Yamanashi Pref. Dedicated to Founder, Exhibits Include Hello Kitty, Other Characters
-
Santa Claus Delivers Christmas Presents to Penguins at Aquarium in Japan’s Nagasaki Prefecture
-
Students Recreate 19th-Century Bento Boxes Made for Ino Tadataka’s Survey Team in Hot Spring Town on Nakasendo Road
-
Autonomous Passenger Ship Connects Mainland with Remote Island in Seto Inland Sea; World’s 1st Commercially Operated Autonomous Vessel
-
Yamaguchi: Sculpture Modeled After ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ Weapon Appears in Ube
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position; Surpasses New York for the 1st Time
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum