Japan Tourism / Takanawa Gateway City’s Towers Redefine Tokyo with Panoramic Viewing Spots, Treat Guests to New Spot to Take in Sights

Photo by Katsumi Sakaguchi / Special to Ryoko Yomiuri Publication

The spectacular view of the Tokyo bayside from the “Yamabuki no Niwa” garden

Photos provided by JR East

Left: An artist’s rendering of MoN Takanawa Right: An artist’s rendering of Takanawa Gateway Station with its unique exterior. The station building was designed by architect Kengo Kuma.

Takanawa Gateway Station, built in 2020 as the 30th stop on the JR Yamanote Line, stands as the entrance to a new city taking shape right in front of its impressive, origami-inspired roof.

Photo by Katsumi Sakaguchi / Special to Ryoko Yomiuri Publication

The deck at “Sui no Niwa” garden is a popular photo spot.

The Takanawa Gateway City project is being developed by East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) on the site of the former Shinagawa Railway Depot.

The city’s iconic twin towers, called The Link Pillar 1 — North/South, house the NEWoMan Takanawa integrated commercial facility. Within this complex, the recently opened Luftbaum on the 28th and 29th floors of the North Tower attract attention as a spectacular new viewing spot.

Photo by Katsumi Sakaguchi / Special to Ryoko Yomiuri Publication

The “Sui no Niwa” garden is enveloped in greenery, with added color from a variety of trees, including cherry and maple.

A space to unwind, themed around being a “city retreat,” unfolds about 150 meters above the city, offering a sky-high urban sanctuary.

“All the plants are real, so you can feel the changing of the seasons,” a person in charge said.

Walking along the path dotted with cafes and restaurants, you arrive at the “Sui no Niwa” garden.

Beyond the urban landscape, visitors are treated to sweeping views of the Tanzawa and Tama mountains. On a clear day, a magnificent view of Mt. Fuji can also be seen in the distance.

Passing through bamboo trees, visitors can find the “Yamabuki no Niwa” garden where a stunning vista unfolds to show the Rainbow Bridge, Odaiba and Tokyo Skytree.

Photo by Katsumi Sakaguchi / Special to Ryoko Yomiuri Publication

Couples’ seating at Sky, Fish and Oyster Wharf, where visitors can enjoy a meal while gazing at the spectacular view of Tokyo.

After a stroll, visitors can take a break at Sky, Fish and Oyster Wharf, savoring wine and seafood while gazing at the railroad tracks below and a faintly visible Mt. Fuji in the distance.

This “sky garden” provides a spectacular new view of Tokyo.

***

