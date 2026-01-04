Snowfall on Kyoto’s Kinkakuji Temple Sets Beautiful Scene, Parts of the Prefecture Accumulate Up to 12 Centimeters

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kinkakuji temple was lightly covered with snow on Saturday morning.

KYOTO — Kinkakuji temple in Kita Ward, Kyoto, was covered with snow on Saturday.

A high-pressure system from the continent extended over Kyoto Prefecture and a strong cold front moved in, causing snowfall particularly in the northern part of the prefecture on Saturday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, 12 centimeters of snow accumulation was observed in Kyotango while seven centimeters of snow piled up in Nantan and three in Maizuru.

The roof of Kinkakuji temple was lightly covered with snow on Saturday morning. Its stunning view was reflected on the surface of a pond.