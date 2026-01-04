Snowfall on Kyoto’s Kinkakuji Temple Sets Beautiful Scene, Parts of the Prefecture Accumulate Up to 12 Centimeters
11:26 JST, January 4, 2026
KYOTO — Kinkakuji temple in Kita Ward, Kyoto, was covered with snow on Saturday.
A high-pressure system from the continent extended over Kyoto Prefecture and a strong cold front moved in, causing snowfall particularly in the northern part of the prefecture on Saturday.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, 12 centimeters of snow accumulation was observed in Kyotango while seven centimeters of snow piled up in Nantan and three in Maizuru.
The roof of Kinkakuji temple was lightly covered with snow on Saturday morning. Its stunning view was reflected on the surface of a pond.
Related Tags
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sanrio to Open Museum in Yamanashi Pref. Dedicated to Founder, Exhibits Include Hello Kitty, Other Characters
-
Santa Claus Delivers Christmas Presents to Penguins at Aquarium in Japan’s Nagasaki Prefecture
-
Students Recreate 19th-Century Bento Boxes Made for Ino Tadataka’s Survey Team in Hot Spring Town on Nakasendo Road
-
Frozen Vegetables: Demand Rises for Convenient, Tasty Domestic Produce
-
Autonomous Passenger Ship Connects Mainland with Remote Island in Seto Inland Sea; World’s 1st Commercially Operated Autonomous Vessel
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position; Surpasses New York for the 1st Time