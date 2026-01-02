Osaka’s Sumiyoshi Taisha Shrine Bustles with New Year’s Visitors
15:39 JST, January 2, 2026
OSAKA — Sumiyoshi Taisha Shrine in Sumiyoshi Ward, Osaka, has been bustling with New Year’s visitors since the night of Dec. 31.
Every Jan. 7, a sacred horse gallops across the shrine grounds in a ritual to ward off evil spirits. This year — the Year of the Horse on the Chinese zodiac — the shrine has returned to keeping the sacred horse on its grounds after suspending the practice due to the pandemic. The white horse can be seen at the shrine during daytime.
Last year, approximately 1.5 million people visited Sumiyoshi Taisha during the first three days of the year, and a similar number is expected this year.
