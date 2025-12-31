Sapporo’s Nijo Market Bustles with Foreign Tourists, Shoppers Buying Crabs, Salmon, Scallops

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Nijo Market is seen on Tuesday morning in Chuo Ward, Sapporo.

Nijo Market in Chuo Ward, Sapporo, bustled on Tuesday with customers shopping for New Year’s ingredients and foreign tourists.

About 50 shops displayed popular king crabs and hairy crabs, along with abundant seafood offerings like salmon and scallops. Lively calls of “Great king crabs here!” and “Looking for anything?” echoed throughout the market.

A 46-year-old female office worker from Taito Ward, Tokyo, visiting her family in Sapporo, purchased tuna and yellowtail.

“I’m taking these to my family gathering for New Year’s,” she said with a smile. “I want to eat them as sashimi.”