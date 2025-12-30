Crocodiles, Alligators in Japan Garden Get Scrubbed Clean; Year-end Cleanup Comes to Japan’s Reptiles
15:24 JST, December 30, 2025
SHIZUOKA – Crocodiles and alligators were recently scrubbed with deck brushes by keepers at Atagawa Tropical and Alligator Garden in Higashi-Izu, Shizuoka Prefecture, as part of the facility’s annual year-end cleanup.
Employees of the facility cleaned six ponds containing crocodiles, alligators and gharials. In addition, they scrubbed the heads and backs of about 100 amphibious reptiles to wash away grime that had stuck to them over the year.
“It’s a good opportunity to take a careful look at the crocodiles and check their health,” the head of the garden said. “I’m relieved that they look all fine.”
