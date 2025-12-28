Buddhist Monks Ring in New Year at Chion-in in Kyoto; Massive Bells Struck with Full Force to Ward off Evil Desires
12:44 JST, December 28, 2025
A Buddhist monk in a horizontal position strikes a bell with all his might at Chion-in temple in Kyoto on Saturday, ahead of New Year’s Eve. In Japan, bells are struck at temples from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 to ward off evil desires in the new year ahead. Holding a rope tied to a log, the monk put his entire body weight into striking the bell, letting out shouts as he did. The temple’s bell was cast in 1636 and weighs about 70 tons. It is said to be one of the three best temple bells in Japan.
