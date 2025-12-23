Arrival of Migratory White-Fronted Geese at Peak at Lake Izunuma, Miyagi Pref.; 100,000 Birds Spotted This Season
17:07 JST, December 23, 2025
White-fronted geese fly above Lake Izunuma, which straddles the cities of Kurihara and Tome in Miyagi Prefecture, in the morning sunshine. The arrival of the geese is now at its peak, with at least 100,000 spotted wintering there this season.
Along with the adjacent Lake Uchinuma, Izunuma is registered under the Ramsar Convention on wetlands conservation.
The lakes are known as one of the largest wintering stopovers for migratory birds in Japan.
