Santa Claus Delivers Christmas Presents to Penguins at Aquarium in Japan’s Nagasaki Prefecture
12:45 JST, December 21, 2025
NAGASAKI — An event where Santa Claus presented Christmas presents to penguins was held at the Nagasaki Penguin Aquarium in Nagasaki on Saturday.
A keeper dressed as Santa appeared in the penguins’ tank, where he offered food such as horse mackerel. The penguins quickly gathered, drawing cheers from the children.
The event will also be held on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday and be scheduled to start at 1:15 p.m.
