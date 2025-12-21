Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Travel Spots
#Nagasaki

Santa Claus Delivers Christmas Presents to Penguins at Aquarium in Japan’s Nagasaki Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A keeper dressed as Santa is seen taking out food in the penguin’s tank.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:45 JST, December 21, 2025

NAGASAKI — An event where Santa Claus presented Christmas presents to penguins was held at the Nagasaki Penguin Aquarium in Nagasaki on Saturday.

A keeper dressed as Santa appeared in the penguins’ tank, where he offered food such as horse mackerel. The penguins quickly gathered, drawing cheers from the children.

The event will also be held on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday and be scheduled to start at 1:15 p.m.

You may also like to read

Santas in Japan Hand Out Christmas Gifts to People Affected by Massive Wildfire in Iwate Pref. Earlier This Year
Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Nagasaki
Return to Travel Spots Page

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING