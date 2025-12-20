Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Travel Spots
#Hokkaido

Steam Fog Observed at Kushiro Port, Hokkaido, as Area Logs Lowest Temperature of Winter So Far


The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:38 JST, December 20, 2025

Steam fog creates a fantastic scene at Kushiro Port in Kushiro, Hokkaido, early Friday morning, with the port bathed in the golden hue of the morning sun. Steam fog, a meteorological phenomenon in which mist rises like steam from the ocean’s surface, is caused by a difference in temperature between cold air and seawater. The phenomenon tends to occur early in the morning, when the weather is clear and the wind is weak. By 8 a.m. on the day, Kushiro had recorded its lowest temperature of the winter so far, at minus 13.2 C, while the temperature of the ocean was about 5 C.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Hokkaido
Return to Travel Spots Page

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING