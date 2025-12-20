Colorful New Year Lucky Charm Production Reaches Peak in Shizuoka Pref. as Year-End Approaches
12:20 JST, December 20, 2025
ATAMI, Shizuoka – Production of mayudama cocoon balls is reaching its peak at Kikinomiya Shrine in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture.
The decoration has been a popular New Year decoration in the area since the days when silk cultivation thrived there. The charms are used to pray for the safety of the home and prosperity of businesses.
On Friday, miko shrine maidens decorated cut tree branches with balls made from rice flour and dyed in six colors, including red, blue and white. The decorations are believed to ward off evil spirits.
The shrine will prepare around 200 of the decorations to welcome its first visitors of the New Year.
