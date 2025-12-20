Osaka: Sightseeing Balloon Flights Bring Tourists to Kofun Burial Mound City of Sakai

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tourists aboard a sightseeing balloon enjoy a bird’s eye view of ancient burial mounds in the Mozu area of Sakai.

SAKAI — Sightseeing balloon flights offering aerial views of ancient burial mounds, called kofun in Japanese, are immensely popular in Sakai, where many local burial mounds are on UNESCO’s World Heritage List. Efforts are being made to take advantage of this popularity to further boost local tourism.

In just over a month since operations began, nearly 10,000 people have taken a ride in the sightseeing balloon. Local businesses are hoping to attract more tourists, with some restaurants developing new menu items inspired by the balloon rides.

The kofun burial mounds are located in the Mozu area of Sakai. Among them, the Daisen Kofun is believed to be the mausoleum of Emperor Nintoku and is Japan’s largest keyhole-shaped burial mound. The mound is part of the World Heritage site, the Mozu-Furuichi Kofun Group.

The balloon takes off from a departure and landing site developed by the Sakai municipal government in a park near this kofun mound.

The balloon, which is filled with gas, is tethered by cables to the ground. Its passengers are provided with a panoramic view of large and small burial mounds in the Mozu area during a 15-minute flight at an altitude of about 100 meters.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The sightseeing balloon is seen from a helicopter.

These burial mounds were built more than 1,600 years ago as tombs for powerful people. It is said that there were originally more than 100 tombs. Today, only 44 remain. The Daisen Kofun is believed to have been constructed in the 5th century and is counted among the world’s three largest mausoleums.

Given that the coastline was very close to the area at that time, they are thought to have been built to demonstrate the power of Japan’s rulers to visitors arriving in Osaka Bay from overseas.

The sightseeing balloon began service on Oct. 7. Thanks to clear skies on that first day, a long line formed before the first flight took off. Due to factors such as wind and rain, the balloon then operated on slightly more than 70% of the days scheduled until Nov. 17, flying on 33 days and carrying a total of 9,716 passengers.

An 84-year-old woman visiting from Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, on Nov. 14 said with a smile: “I love history, so I had been looking forward to riding in the balloon for a long time. I was surprised to see so many different kofun besides Emperor Nintoku’s. Seeing them with my own eyes was very satisfying.”

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The new tourist information center is located at the sightseeing balloon boarding site.

The Sakai Tourism and Convention Bureau, a public interest incorporated association, has established a tourist information center in Daisen Park, where the departure and landing site is located.

In addition to the balloon ticket counter, the information center provides information on the 44 burial mounds in the Mozu area and other tourist attractions in the city. There is also a souvenir section that sells balloon stickers, postcards and Sakai specialty products.

Next spring, the city will launch a free sightseeing shuttle bus service to connect Daisen Park with the area around Nankai Sakai Station. The service aims to boost tourism by encouraging visitors to go to key tourist areas that the city is promoting, such as the area around Daisen Park and the old town area with moats.

Tour-inspired cuisine

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Reiko Nakaya, the owner of the Hanachawan restaurant in Sakai, describes the Kikyu Curry dish she created.

Local dining facilities have started offering menu items inspired by the balloon rides and burial mounds.

Timed with the launch of the sightseeing balloon, the restaurant Hanachawan, which is famous for its Kofun curry and rice and located near JR Mozu Station, has created a special Kikyu (balloon) curry and rice (¥1,800 including tax).

The dish features rice formed into a keyhole-shaped burial mound, surrounded by broccoli representing a forest, with a boiled egg resembling a balloon.

“I just saw the 360-degree panoramic view from above [aboard the balloon],” said a 63-year-old man who lives in the city and visited the restaurant on Nov. 12.

He added: “The curry contained ingredients inspired by the Sanshu no Jingi [three sacred Imperial treasures of Japan]. It was enjoyable, like a treasure hunt. It was also delicious.”

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Balloon-shaped bread sold at Icoroba Cafe Terrace

Restaurant owner Reiko Nakaya, 78, said: “I hope more people will ride in the balloon, think about their ancient ancestors and feel the romance of ancient times.”

Icoroba Cafe Terrace in Daisen Park has developed balloon-shaped bread called Kikyu Pan.

Cafe manager Shoya Maeda, 30, said: “The park has a Japanese garden, tea houses and barbecue facilities. We hope visitors who are attracted to the balloon will also find and fully enjoy these attractions.”