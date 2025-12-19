Japan Tourism / Namase Fuji in Northern Ibaraki Offers Thrilling Ridge Walks, 360-Degree Views Near Fukuroda Falls

Photo by Akira Uchida / Special to Ryoko Yomiuri Publication

A hiker stands atop the dome-shaped rock known as the “Ibaraki Gendarme.”

DAIGO, Ibaraki — Namase Fuji in northern Ibaraki Prefecture is one of countless “hometown Fujis” found across Japan — local peaks that borrow the name of the nation’s iconic mountain.

Photo by Akira Uchida / Special to Ryoko Yomiuri Publication

Looking up at Namase Fuji from the base, with the summit centered

Though a modest 406 meters high, the mountain rewards hikers with spectacular views after a thrilling walk along rocky ridgelines, making it especially popular with beginner and intermediate climbers.

Photo by Akira Uchida / Special to Ryoko Yomiuri Publication

The rocky ridgeline

The station nearest to the mountain is Fukuroda Station on the Suigun Line, about an hour and 20 minutes from Mito Station. From there, it is a roughly 30-minute walk toward Fukuroda Falls, where just across from the town-run Fukuroda Dai-ichi Parking Lot, a narrow path leads to the trailhead.

The climb begins with a gentle ascent, but once the switchbacks start, the slope steepens. A series of sharp climbs — some aided by ropes — follows, and the summit awaits after a scramble up the final rocky section.

The best part of Namase Fuji starts here. Swing around the massive boulder on the mountain’s north side, and a rocky ridgeline awaits. One especially striking, dome-shaped rock is said to resemble the Grand Gendarme on the Eiger in the Swiss Alps, earning it the nickname “the Ibaraki Gendarme.” Walk the ridgeline carefully and climb up onto the gendarme rock for a 360-degree panoramic view.

Back at the summit, the next leg awaits: a descent down a near-vertical rocky section. After passing Mt. Tatsugami, take in the bird’s-eye view of Fukuroda Falls from the overlook above the cascade. Next, retrace your steps to a fork marked by a C-15 sign and begin your descent toward Takimoto in the Fukuroda hot spring area.

Photo by Akira Uchida / Special to Ryoko Yomiuri Publication

The summit of Namase Fuji

Photo by Akira Uchida / Special to Ryoko Yomiuri Publication

Fukuroda Falls seen from the overlook above the waterfall



***

