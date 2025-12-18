Snowy Red Brick Office Garden in Hokkaido Illuminated with Millions of Lights, Event to Continue through March

The Yomiuri Shimbun



About 25,000 blue LED lights illuminate the snow-covered front garden of the former Hokkaido Government Office Building, affectionately known as the Red Brick Office, in Sapporo on Wednesday.

Snowfall across Hokkaido during the 72 hours leading up to 8 p.m. Wednesday reached 70 centimeters in the town of Engaru and 66 centimeters in Kamikawa.

Visitors to the Red Brick Office can admire the light-up every day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. through March 14.