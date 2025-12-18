Hot word :

‘Penguin Walk’ Begins at Hokkaido’s Asahiyama Zoo, Held Twice Daily through March

Penguins at Asahiyama Zoo stroll on snow as tourists watch in Asahikawa, Hokkaido on Wednesday

12:26 JST, December 18, 2025

‘Penguin walk,’ a winter tradition at Asahiyama Zoo in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, began on Thursday.

The walks aim to help the penguins get exercise during winter. Visitors can watch the penguins walking in groups. A rehearsal took place on Wednesday, where 13 king penguins walked about 500 meters within the zoo grounds, taking around 40 minutes for the round trip.

The walks will generally be held twice daily until mid-March next year, when the snow melts.

