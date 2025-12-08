Japan’s Tottori Sand Dunes to Be Illuminated with 450,000 Leds
14:02 JST, December 8, 2025
TOTTORI — An event featuring approximately 450,000 light-emitting diodes (LEDs) illuminating the The Tottori Sand Dunes in Tottori will begin on Dec. 14. The event runs through Dec. 28.
Inspired by the spotlight on Tottori’s cuisine at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, the light decorations feature motifs of the prefecture’s local specialties, such as crab, rakkyo shallots and pears. The event aims to give visitors a sense of traveling through Tottori.
An official from the city’s tourism and geopark promotion division said, “We hope visitors will enjoy the cozy atmosphere in this extraordinary world of light.”
Admission is free, and visitors can enjoy the lights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The lighting ceremony will be held near the Tottori Sand Dunes parking area on Dec. 14, starting at 5:40 p.m.
