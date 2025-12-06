Hot word :

Hiroshima: Light Festival Brings a Fairyland Glow with 1 Million LEDS

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Visitors enjoy the lights in Naka Ward, Hiroshima, on Nov. 17.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:44 JST, December 6, 2025&

HIROSHIMA — Fantastic lighting has given a touch of fairyland to Hiroshima’s Peace Boulevard, which runs east to west through the center of the city.

Hiroshima Dreamination, an annual illumination event, has been held since 2002 to create a festive mood and encourage locals to enjoy an evening walk. The event is organized by an executive committee that includes a local shopping district association.

This year, there are about 80 kinds of installations on display, illuminated by around 1 million LEDs.

The centerpiece is the “shining castle,” which stands at over 8 meters tall and glows golden. Visitors can take a stroll through the castle. Also on display is a roughly 30-meter-tall tree decorated with LED lights to commemorate the victims of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima 80 years ago.

The lights will be on from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. every evening through Jan. 3.

