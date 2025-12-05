Golden Ginkgo Trees Reach Peak Season at Osaka Castle Park in Osaka, Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People walk beneath the colored ginkgo trees at Osaka Castle Park in Chuo Ward, Osaka, on Nov. 30.

OSAKA — The ginkgo trees at Osaka Castle Park in Chuo Ward, Osaka, have turned golden, reaching their peak viewing season.

Tourists and families from Japan and abroad took photos while strolling along the park’s paths, which are lined with about 330 trees.

According to the Osaka Castle Park Center, which manages the park, some leaf tips were damaged due to this summer’s intense heat, but the overall coloration is typical for this time of year.

The leaves can be enjoyed through early December.