Night Festival Near Tokyo Wows with Floats, Fireworks

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Fireworks erupt in the night sky, illuminating two massive floats hung with lanterns during a crowded festival in Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture. The Chichibu Night Festival was held Wednesday and set off about 4,000 fireworks. An estimated 220,000 spectators attended throughout the day. The festival, which is recognized by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage, saw six floats, each weighing over 10 tons, gather at Chichibu Shrine at dusk.