Dragons, Deities Glow Each Night at Sensoji Temple Event Until Sunday
17:27 JST, December 3, 2025
Vivid projections of images of Nio guardian deities and dragons are seen at Sensoji temple in Taito Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday during a preview of a projection mapping event that was officially to begin on Wednesday.
The images appeared on the temple’s Hozo-mon and Niten-mon gates and five-storied pagoda, drawing loud applause from tourists and other spectators.
The projection mapping will be held daily from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. until Sunday, and is free for anyone to view.
