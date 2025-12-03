Dragons, Deities Glow Each Night at Sensoji Temple Event Until Sunday

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Vivid projections of images of Nio guardian deities and dragons are seen at Sensoji temple in Taito Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday during a preview of a projection mapping event that was officially to begin on Wednesday.

The images appeared on the temple’s Hozo-mon and Niten-mon gates and five-storied pagoda, drawing loud applause from tourists and other spectators.

The projection mapping will be held daily from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. until Sunday, and is free for anyone to view.