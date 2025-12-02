Geiko, Maiko Visit Kyoto’s Minamiza Theater for Kabuki Performance, Members Watch to Improve Their Skills on Stage

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Geiko and maiko stand at the Minamiza theater in Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, on Tuesday prior to the start of a kabuki performance.

Geiko and maiko visit the Minamiza theater in Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, on Tuesday to watch the kabuki performance “Kichirei Kaomise Kogyo” in the annual “Kagai Soken,” a traditional year-end event where members from Kyoto’s five geisha districts observe shows to improve their skills. On Tuesday, members from Gion Kobu watched the debut performances of Onoe Kikugoro VIII and his son, Onoe Kikunosuke VI.

“As someone who works on a stage, I want to learn how to present myself to the audience,” Mamekiyo, an 18-year-old maiko said.