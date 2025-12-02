Geiko, Maiko Visit Kyoto’s Minamiza Theater for Kabuki Performance, Members Watch to Improve Their Skills on Stage
16:16 JST, December 2, 2025
Geiko and maiko visit the Minamiza theater in Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, on Tuesday to watch the kabuki performance “Kichirei Kaomise Kogyo” in the annual “Kagai Soken,” a traditional year-end event where members from Kyoto’s five geisha districts observe shows to improve their skills. On Tuesday, members from Gion Kobu watched the debut performances of Onoe Kikugoro VIII and his son, Onoe Kikunosuke VI.
“As someone who works on a stage, I want to learn how to present myself to the audience,” Mamekiyo, an 18-year-old maiko said.
Related Tags
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Autumn Foliage Reaches Peak Season at Korankei in Aichi Prefecture
-
Japan’s Osechi Meals See More Value Offerings as Customers Struggle with Rising Prices
-
Legendary Sushi Chef Jiro Ono Turns 100: ‘I Have No Regrets’
-
Autumn Foliage Surrounds Visitors to Tokyo’s Showa Kinen Park
-
Japanese, Western Flavors Blend in Satoimo Taro Cheese Dumplings; Versatile Seasonal Staple Served with Savory Sauce
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Resumes Scallop Exports to China
-
Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation, Closely Monitor Economic Indicators
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours