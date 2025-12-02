Heart-Shaped Ginkgo Tree Illuminated for Year-End in Japan’s Nagasaki Pref.
13:50 JST, December 2, 2025
A heart-shaped ginkgo tree in Isahaya, Nagasaki Prefecture, is holding its year-end illumination event.
Measuring 10 meters tall, the tree is in a local facility in the Iimoricho district.
Since 2013, the city has trimmed the tree into a heart shape every autumn, making the spot popular on social media.
The illumination period runs until Dec. 27. A city official advised, “The best time to visit the tree is at dusk.”
