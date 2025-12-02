Heart-Shaped Ginkgo Tree Illuminated for Year-End in Japan’s Nagasaki Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A heart-shaped ginkgo tree is illuminated in Isahaya, Nagasaki Prefecture.

A heart-shaped ginkgo tree in Isahaya, Nagasaki Prefecture, is holding its year-end illumination event.

Measuring 10 meters tall, the tree is in a local facility in the Iimoricho district.

Since 2013, the city has trimmed the tree into a heart shape every autumn, making the spot popular on social media.

The illumination period runs until Dec. 27. A city official advised, “The best time to visit the tree is at dusk.”