Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Travel Spots
#Autumn Foliage #Nagasaki

Heart-Shaped Ginkgo Tree Illuminated for Year-End in Japan’s Nagasaki Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A heart-shaped ginkgo tree is illuminated in Isahaya, Nagasaki Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:50 JST, December 2, 2025

A heart-shaped ginkgo tree in Isahaya, Nagasaki Prefecture, is holding its year-end illumination event.

Measuring 10 meters tall, the tree is in a local facility in the Iimoricho district.

Since 2013, the city has trimmed the tree into a heart shape every autumn, making the spot popular on social media.

The illumination period runs until Dec. 27. A city official advised, “The best time to visit the tree is at dusk.”

Autumn Foliage Special Page

Click here for the “Autumn Foliage” Special Page

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Autumn Foliage #Nagasaki
Return to Travel Spots Page

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING