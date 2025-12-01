Japanese Macaques Enjoy Bathing in Hot Spring in Hokkaido

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Japanese macaques bathe in a hot spring at Hakodate Tropical Botanical Garden in Hakodate, Hokkaido, on Monday.

HAKODATE, Hokkaido – Japanese macaques were seen bathing in a hot spring at Hakodate Tropical Botanical Garden in Hakodate, Hokkaido, on Monday.

The garden is located in a hot spring resort and is home to 34 Japanese macaques. It channels the spring water, adjusted to around 41 C, into a pool for the monkeys.

The monkeys displayed expressions of pure bliss while immersed in the hot spring and grooming themselves.

The seasonal event will be held through next May.