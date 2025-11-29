Imperial Palace’s Inui-dori Street Opens to Public for Autumn Foliage in Central Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors view autumn colors along the Inui-dori street at the Imperial Place in Tokyo on Saturday.

The Imperial Palace’s Inui-dori street was opened to the public from Saturday. The annual event gives visitors the chance to enjoy autumn foliage in the heart of Tokyo.

Seventy momiji maple trees line the 750-meter-long street from the Sakashita to the Inui gates, and their leaves are currently at their peak for autumn colors.

Meanwhile, a cherry blossom tree variety was nearly in full bloom.

The street will be open to the public though Dec. 7. Admission is accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.