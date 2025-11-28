Autumn Foliage Surrounds Visitors to Tokyo’s Showa Kinen Park
17:12 JST, November 28, 2025
Autumn foliage is at its peak at Showa Kinen Park in Tachikawa and Akishima, Tokyo.
Within the park, the leaves of such plants as maple trees have changed colors, and ginkgo trees line an about 300-meter pathway, making it appear like a golden tunnel.
According to the park management center, approximately 800 species of trees are planted on the 180-hectare grounds.
The autumn foliage is expected to last until early December. A festival and nighttime illuminations are taking place through Sunday.
