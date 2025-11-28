Steam Train with Year of the Horse Decoration Kicks off Holiday Run, Set to Operate for 6 Days Only

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A steam locomotive train service featuring a “gasho” New Year’s greeting head mark depicting a horse stops at a station in Shimada, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Friday.

SHIZUOKA — The Oigawa Railway in Shizuoka Prefecture launched a seasonal steam locomotive train service featuring a “gasho” New Year’s greeting head mark depicting a horse, the zodiac sign for next year, along with Japanese flags and other decorations on Friday.

Timed to coincide with the season for writing New Year’s cards, the special service will run for a total of six days from Friday through Sunday and from Jan. 1 through 3 next year. It will operate between Kanaya and Kawane-Onsen Sasamado stations, among other sections.

A 77-year-old woman from Hamamatsu, who was having her photo taken at Shin-Kanaya Station, said: “I took this photo planning to send New Year’s greetings by email on New Year’s Day. I enjoy traveling, so I hope to take many trips next year as well.”