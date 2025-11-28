Milky Way Comes to Earth in LED Form at Massive Illumination Event in Nagano Pref.
13:53 JST, November 28, 2025
Stars, spaceships and galaxies are depicted by 560,000 LED lights in the illumination event “All of the Stars,” seen from an observation terrace in the Horigane and Hotaka Region of Alps Azumino National Government Park in Azumino, Nagano Prefecture. Depicting the Milky Way, “All of the Stars” is one of the prefecture’s largest illumination events. It runs until Jan. 31, with lighting hours from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Adult admission is ¥450.
