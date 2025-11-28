Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Travel Spots
#Nagano #Travel

Milky Way Comes to Earth in LED Form at Massive Illumination Event in Nagano Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:53 JST, November 28, 2025

Stars, spaceships and galaxies are depicted by 560,000 LED lights in the illumination event “All of the Stars,” seen from an observation terrace in the Horigane and Hotaka Region of Alps Azumino National Government Park in Azumino, Nagano Prefecture. Depicting the Milky Way, “All of the Stars” is one of the prefecture’s largest illumination events. It runs until Jan. 31, with lighting hours from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Adult admission is ¥450.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Nagano #Travel
Return to Travel Spots Page

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING