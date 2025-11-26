Hot word :

Temple Illuminated in Blue, Contrasts with Autumn Foliage at Shoren-In Temple in Kyoto Offering Visitors Peaceful Moment

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The garden at Shoren-in Temple in Kyoto is illuminated in blue on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:11 JST, November 26, 2025

A special illumination is being held during the night at Shoren-in Temple in Kyoto. The temple is affiliated with the Tendai sect.

Its garden that features moss is illuminated in blue light, making a striking contrast with the autumn foliage.

“There’s a beauty in the silence and darkness at night at the temple,” a temple employee said. “I hope it will give visitors a peaceful moment.”

The illumination runs through Dec. 7.

