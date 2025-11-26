Temple Illuminated in Blue, Contrasts with Autumn Foliage at Shoren-In Temple in Kyoto Offering Visitors Peaceful Moment
12:11 JST, November 26, 2025
A special illumination is being held during the night at Shoren-in Temple in Kyoto. The temple is affiliated with the Tendai sect.
Its garden that features moss is illuminated in blue light, making a striking contrast with the autumn foliage.
“There’s a beauty in the silence and darkness at night at the temple,” a temple employee said. “I hope it will give visitors a peaceful moment.”
The illumination runs through Dec. 7.
