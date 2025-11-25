Smartphone App Turns Pictures of Nagoya Castle into 3d Models; History Enthusiasts Experience Landmark in New Way at Tech Event
2:00 JST, November 25, 2025
About 500 history enthusiasts took part in a special event on Sunday at Nagoya Castle in Nagoya City, where they got to experience the landmark in a new way by using cutting-edge technology to generate three-dimensional models from two-dimensional pictures.
Participants installed a dedicated app on their smartphones and took photos of sections of the castle, such as the main tower keep and the Honmaru Palace, from various angles. They strolled around the grounds, comparing the 3D images their phones generated with the real structures and listening to explanations from curators.
An office worker from within the prefecture said, “It was my first time scanning a building, and I really enjoyed it.”
The Yomiuri Shimbun’s Japanese-language website now features a highly detailed 3D model of the castle’s main tower keep, assembled from more than 1,000 drone photographs.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Autumn Foliage Reaches Peak Season at Korankei in Aichi Prefecture
-
Japan’s Osechi Meals See More Value Offerings as Customers Struggle with Rising Prices
-
Long, Winding Autumnal Road in Tochigi Pref. Offers Visitors a Look at Changing Leaves with Distinct Color Palettes
-
Japanese, Western Flavors Blend in Satoimo Taro Cheese Dumplings; Versatile Seasonal Staple Served with Savory Sauce
-
Rich Autumn Flavors Take Crostini Dish to Next Level with Mushroom-Based Recipe
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
BOJ Continues to Hold Rates Steady in Light of U.S. Tariffs
-
Plan for major Japanese Investment in U.S. Released ; Will Span Sectors Including Energy and AI
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours